UPSC Prelims 2026 Result Out, 13343 Qualify for Mains! Check Merit List and CSE Cutoff Updates

Summary The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the much-awaited results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Preliminary Examination 2026. The results have been released for more than 5.01 lakh candidates who appeared for the examination.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the much-awaited results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Preliminary Examination 2026. The results have been released for more than 5.01 lakh candidates who appeared for the examination, and 13,343 aspirants have successfully qualified for the next stage, the UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2026.

Last year, a total of 14,161 candidates were shortlisted for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2025, against 1,087 notified vacancies.

Candidates can access their results through the official UPSC portals by using their application number and other required login credentials. Alongside the Civil Services Examination results, the commission has also announced that 1,046 candidates have qualified for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Main Examination through the preliminary examination route.

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According to the official notification, the result of one candidate has been withheld. The commission has not disclosed further details regarding the reason behind the withholding of the result.

The UPSC Civil Services Examination 2026 is being conducted to fill 1,016 vacancies in various prestigious services of the Government of India. The recruitment drive aims to select officers for key administrative and civil service positions, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and several other Central Services.

The selection process consists of three stages: the Preliminary Examination, the Main Examination, and the Personality Test or Interview. Candidates who have cleared the preliminary stage will now be eligible to appear for the mains examination. Shortlisted candidates have been instructed to complete the mandatory online formalities from June 19 to 28, 2026. During this period, they will be required to pay their fee for the mains exam, verify or update their personal details, submit scribe-related information, assistive device, and

question paper in large font, and lastly filling out the cadre preference.

The UPSC CSE Preliminary Examination 2026 was conducted on May 24, 2026, in two shifts at 2,073 examination centres spread across the country. The examination witnessed participation from more than five lakh candidates aspiring to join the country's top civil services.

The preliminary examination consisted of two papers. The first paper comprised objective-type multiple-choice questions designed to assess candidates' general studies knowledge and aptitude. The second paper carried a total of 400 marks and covered subjects prescribed under the provisions laid down in the examination rules.

Earlier, the commission had released the preliminary examination answer key on May 28, 2026, allowing candidates to assess their performance before the declaration of results.

Candidates are also informed that marks, cut-off marks, and answer keys of the Civil Services Prelims Examination, 2026, will be uploaded on the Commission's website (upsc.gov.in) only after the entire process of the Civil Services Examination, 2026, and Indian Forest Service Examination, 2026 is over, i.e., after the declaration of the final result.

Candidates are advised to regularly monitor official UPSC notifications for updates regarding the mains examination and other important instructions.

Find the direct candidate list here.