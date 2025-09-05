UPSC CMS Result 2025 Out: Shortlisted Candidates List, Next Steps for Personality Test

Summary The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Combined Medical Services Examination (CMSE) Result 2025 on its official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their roll numbers in the result PDF.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Combined Medical Services Examination (CMSE) Result 2025 on its official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their roll numbers in the result PDF. However, the commission has withheld the result of one candidate due to an ongoing court case.

Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the UPSC CMSE 2025 result will now have to appear for the personality test and interview round. The commission has clarified that requests for changes in the date or time of the personality test will not be entertained under any circumstances. Following the interviews, the final result will be published, after which the mark sheets of candidates will be uploaded on the UPSC website for a period of 30 days.

The UPSC CMSE 2025 examination was conducted on July 20 in two shifts, and the recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 707 vacancies across various posts in Categories 1 and 2.

How to Download UPSC CMSE Result 2025

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Navigate to the “Examinations” tab and click on CMSE Results.

Download the UPSC CMSE 2025 result PDF.

Check for your roll number in the list of recommended candidates.

Shortlisted candidates must prepare for the interview stage, which will determine their final selection.

Find the direct list pdf here.