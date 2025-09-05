UPSC CMSE 2025

UPSC CMS Result 2025 Out: Shortlisted Candidates List, Next Steps for Personality Test

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Sep 2025
10:15 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Combined Medical Services Examination (CMSE) Result 2025 on its official website, upsc.gov.in.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their roll numbers in the result PDF.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Combined Medical Services Examination (CMSE) Result 2025 on its official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their roll numbers in the result PDF. However, the commission has withheld the result of one candidate due to an ongoing court case.

Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the UPSC CMSE 2025 result will now have to appear for the personality test and interview round. The commission has clarified that requests for changes in the date or time of the personality test will not be entertained under any circumstances. Following the interviews, the final result will be published, after which the mark sheets of candidates will be uploaded on the UPSC website for a period of 30 days.

The UPSC CMSE 2025 examination was conducted on July 20 in two shifts, and the recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 707 vacancies across various posts in Categories 1 and 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to Download UPSC CMSE Result 2025

  • Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.
  • Navigate to the “Examinations” tab and click on CMSE Results.
  • Download the UPSC CMSE 2025 result PDF.
  • Check for your roll number in the list of recommended candidates.

Shortlisted candidates must prepare for the interview stage, which will determine their final selection.

Find the direct list pdf here.

Last updated on 05 Sep 2025
10:15 AM
UPSC CMSE 2025 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Combined Medical Service Examination UPSC 2025 Result
Similar stories
NIRF Rankings 2025

NIRF 2025 Engineering Category Top 10 Revealed – Did Your Dream College Rise or Fal. . .

SBI PO

SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2025 Released at sbi.co.in- Direct Link to Download Here

AYUSH 2025

AYUSH NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result to Be Declared Today by AACCC- Check. . .

UPSC

UPSC CDS 2 and NDA Admit Cards 2025 Released; Exams Scheduled for September 14

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NIRF Rankings 2025

NIRF 2025 Engineering Category Top 10 Revealed – Did Your Dream College Rise or Fal. . .

SBI PO

SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2025 Released at sbi.co.in- Direct Link to Download Here

AYUSH 2025

AYUSH NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result to Be Declared Today by AACCC- Check. . .

UPSC

UPSC CDS 2 and NDA Admit Cards 2025 Released; Exams Scheduled for September 14

IIT

IIT Bombay to Begin JAM 2026 Registration from Tomorrow; Exam on February 15

BIT Mesra

BIT Mesra Strengthens Startup Ecosystem with New Innovation & Entrepreneurship Centre

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality