Union Bank of India

Union Bank of India Recruitment 2025: Last date to apply for 2691 Apprentice posts-Direct link here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 05 Mar 2025
17:26 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who wish to apply for Apprentice posts can find the direct link to apply through the official website of Union Bank at unionbankofindia.co.in
This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 2691 posts in the organisation

The Union Bank of India will close the registration process for Apprentice posts on March 5, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for Apprentice posts can find the direct link to apply through the official website of Union Bank at unionbankofindia.co.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 2691 posts in the organisation. To be eligible, candidates must have completed graduation from a recognised University/ Institute. Candidates must have completed and should have passing certificates for their graduation on or after 01.04.2021. The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 to 28 years as on February 1, 2025.

Union Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website- unionbankofindia.co.in
  2. Click on the careers link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the Apprentice posts link
  4. Now again click on apply online link
  5. Enter the registration details and click on submit
  6. Login to the account and fill the application form
  7. Make the payment of the application fee
  8. Click on submit and download the page
  9. Take a printout of the same for future reference

For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Union Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 05 Mar 2025
17:27 PM
Union Bank of India apprenticeship Recruitment
Similar stories
AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19 Result 2024 and Answer Key Update - How to Calculate Final Scores

Bihar School Examination Board

Bihar School Examination Board to Close BSEB Inter Answer Key 2025 Objection Window T. . .

AIMA MAT 2024

AIMA MAT 2025 PBT Admit Card to be Out Today: How to Download and Other Details

MP TET 2024

MPESB Releases MP TET 2024 Primary Teacher Results – How to Check Scores

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19 Result 2024 and Answer Key Update - How to Calculate Final Scores

Bihar School Examination Board

Bihar School Examination Board to Close BSEB Inter Answer Key 2025 Objection Window T. . .

CSIR UGC NET December 2024

CSIR NET 2024 December Session Answer Key - Release Update and Steps

IIM Shillong

IIM Shillong Takes Part in Advantage Assam 2.0: Driving Conversations on Start-ups an. . .

AIMA MAT 2024

AIMA MAT 2025 PBT Admit Card to be Out Today: How to Download and Other Details

CISF

CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: How to Apply for 1161 Posts; Key Details

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality