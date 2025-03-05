Union Bank of India Recruitment 2025: Last date to apply for 2691 Apprentice posts-Direct link here

Summary Candidates who wish to apply for Apprentice posts can find the direct link to apply through the official website of Union Bank at unionbankofindia.co.in This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 2691 posts in the organisation

The Union Bank of India will close the registration process for Apprentice posts on March 5, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for Apprentice posts can find the direct link to apply through the official website of Union Bank at unionbankofindia.co.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 2691 posts in the organisation. To be eligible, candidates must have completed graduation from a recognised University/ Institute. Candidates must have completed and should have passing certificates for their graduation on or after 01.04.2021. The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 to 28 years as on February 1, 2025.

Union Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Visit the official website- unionbankofindia.co.in Click on the careers link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the Apprentice posts link Now again click on apply online link Enter the registration details and click on submit Login to the account and fill the application form Make the payment of the application fee Click on submit and download the page Take a printout of the same for future reference

For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Union Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Direct Link