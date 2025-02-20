Union Bank of India

Union Bank of India Recruitment 2025: Apply for 2691 Apprentice posts at unionbankofindia.co.in- Direct link here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 20 Feb 2025
13:32 PM

File Image

Summary
Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of Union Bank of India at unionbankofindia.co.in
This recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2691 posts in the organisation

The Union Bank of India invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of Union Bank of India at unionbankofindia.co.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2691 posts in the organisation. According to the schedule, the registration process commenced on February 19 and will end on March 5, 2025.

To be eligible, candidates should have completed graduation from a recognized University/ Institute. Candidates must have completed & have passing certificate for their graduation on or after 01.04.2021. The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 to 28 years as on February 1, 2025.

Union Bank of India Recruitment 2025: Direct Link

The application fee for General/ OBC category is Rs 800+ GST, all female candidates, SC/ST candidates is Rs 600 + GST and PwBD category candidates is Rs 400+ GST. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 20 Feb 2025
13:35 PM
Union Bank of India Vacancies Recruitment
