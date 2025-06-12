NIMCET Answer Key 2025 Released - Challenge Submission Deadline Extended!

Summary The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Tiruchirapalli has officially released the provisional answer key and question paper for the NIMCET 2025 examination. Candidates who appeared for the NIM MCA Common Entrance Test (NIMCET) 2025 can now access the answer key and question paper by visiting the official website at nimcet.admissions.nic.in.

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Tiruchirapalli has officially released the provisional answer key and question paper for the NIMCET 2025 examination. Candidates who appeared for the NIM MCA Common Entrance Test (NIMCET) 2025 can now access the answer key and question paper by visiting the official website at nimcet.admissions.nic.in. To download the documents, applicants will need to log in using their User ID and password.

This year, the computer-based NIMCET 2025 was conducted on June 8, with the examination window open from 2 PM to 4 PM. Following the release of the answer key, candidates can now assess their performance and estimate their likely scores before the official results are announced. As per the marking scheme, each correct answer fetches four marks, while one mark is deducted for every incorrect response.

Those who wish to access the provisional answer key can do so by logging into the official NIMCET portal. Upon entering their valid login credentials, candidates will be able to download the answer key and question paper directly from their dashboard.

ADVERTISEMENT

The release of the provisional key also allows candidates to raise objections, if any discrepancies are found, within the specified timeframe. The final result will be prepared after reviewing all objections submitted by candidates on June 27, 2025.

According to the official information bulletin, the challenge window was initially supposed to close today, June 12, at 5 PM. However, as per the official announcement on the website, the candidates will now be able to submit objections until June 13.

“Responses and Challenging of QP can be done from: 11th June 2025(05:00 PM) to: 13th June 2025(up to 05:00 PM ),” the website informed.

For further updates regarding the result declaration, counselling schedule, and seat allotment process, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website.