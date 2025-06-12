NIMCET 2025

NIMCET Answer Key 2025 Released - Challenge Submission Deadline Extended!

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 12 Jun 2025
10:37 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Tiruchirapalli has officially released the provisional answer key and question paper for the NIMCET 2025 examination.
Candidates who appeared for the NIM MCA Common Entrance Test (NIMCET) 2025 can now access the answer key and question paper by visiting the official website at nimcet.admissions.nic.in.

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Tiruchirapalli has officially released the provisional answer key and question paper for the NIMCET 2025 examination. Candidates who appeared for the NIM MCA Common Entrance Test (NIMCET) 2025 can now access the answer key and question paper by visiting the official website at nimcet.admissions.nic.in. To download the documents, applicants will need to log in using their User ID and password.

AP PGCET Answer Key 2025 Published for June 9 Exam - Check Objection Submission Steps
AP PGCET Answer Key 2025 Published for June 9 Exam - Check Objection Submission Steps

This year, the computer-based NIMCET 2025 was conducted on June 8, with the examination window open from 2 PM to 4 PM. Following the release of the answer key, candidates can now assess their performance and estimate their likely scores before the official results are announced. As per the marking scheme, each correct answer fetches four marks, while one mark is deducted for every incorrect response.

Those who wish to access the provisional answer key can do so by logging into the official NIMCET portal. Upon entering their valid login credentials, candidates will be able to download the answer key and question paper directly from their dashboard.

ADVERTISEMENT
UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025 Out - Check Qualified Candidates List and Cutoff Details
UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025 Out - Check Qualified Candidates List and Cutoff Details

The release of the provisional key also allows candidates to raise objections, if any discrepancies are found, within the specified timeframe. The final result will be prepared after reviewing all objections submitted by candidates on June 27, 2025.

According to the official information bulletin, the challenge window was initially supposed to close today, June 12, at 5 PM. However, as per the official announcement on the website, the candidates will now be able to submit objections until June 13.

Responses and Challenging of QP can be done from: 11th June 2025(05:00 PM) to: 13th June 2025(up to 05:00 PM ),” the website informed.

For further updates regarding the result declaration, counselling schedule, and seat allotment process, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website.

Last updated on 12 Jun 2025
10:38 AM
NIMCET 2025 NIT National Institute of Technology Answer Key
Similar stories
APSCHE

AP PGCET Answer Key 2025 Published for June 9 Exam - Check Objection Submission Steps

TS TET 2025

TS TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out at tgtet.aptonline.in - Find Admit Card Download Link

UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025 Out - Check Qualified Candidates List and Cutoff Details

SBI Clerk

State Bank of India Declares SBI Clerk Final Result 2025- Get Direct Link to Check He. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
APSCHE

AP PGCET Answer Key 2025 Published for June 9 Exam - Check Objection Submission Steps

Julien Day School, Howrah
Kolkata schools

Chalk, challenges and cheers fill their day

TS TET 2025

TS TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out at tgtet.aptonline.in - Find Admit Card Download Link

UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025 Out - Check Qualified Candidates List and Cutoff Details

SBI Clerk

State Bank of India Declares SBI Clerk Final Result 2025- Get Direct Link to Check He. . .

BESC

The Bhawanipur Education Society College Announces LEVERAGE 2025: Kolkata’s Premier. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality