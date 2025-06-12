NTA

NTA Closes AIAPGET 2025 Application Correction Window Today- Direct Link Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 12 Jun 2025
12:50 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who wish to make changes in the application form can do it till 11.50 pm today on the official website of AIAPGET at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET
As per the schedule, the AIAPGET examination will be conducted on July 4, 2025

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the correction window for AIAPGET 2025 today, June 12, 2025. Candidates who wish to make changes in the application form can do it till 11.50 pm today on the official website of AIAPGET at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET.

According to the official notice, the correction window will close today and thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances.

As per the schedule, the AIAPGET examination will be conducted on July 4, 2025. The advance city intimation will be available on the website on June 24 and the admit card can be downloaded from June 30, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

AIAPGET 2025 Correction Window: Steps to edit

  1. Visit the official website- exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET
  2. Click on AIAPGET 2025 login link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details
  4. Click on submit and your application form will be displayed
  5. Check the application form and make the corrections where necessary
  6. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

AIAPGET 2025 Correction Window: Direct Link

For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 12 Jun 2025
12:52 PM
NTA National Testing Agency AIAPGET 2025
Similar stories
WB schools

School Shutdown in Bengal - Govt Issues Fresh Order as Heatwave Hits Multiple Distric. . .

MAKAUT

MAKAUT Releases WB PGET Admit Card 2025 at pget.examflix.in- Direct Link to Download . . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 - NBEMS Issues Notice Regarding Exam City, Publishes New List for Select. . .

NIMCET 2025

NIMCET Answer Key 2025 Released - Challenge Submission Deadline Extended!

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
WB schools

School Shutdown in Bengal - Govt Issues Fresh Order as Heatwave Hits Multiple Distric. . .

MAKAUT

MAKAUT Releases WB PGET Admit Card 2025 at pget.examflix.in- Direct Link to Download . . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 - NBEMS Issues Notice Regarding Exam City, Publishes New List for Select. . .

NIMCET 2025

NIMCET Answer Key 2025 Released - Challenge Submission Deadline Extended!

APSCHE

AP PGCET Answer Key 2025 Published for June 9 Exam - Check Objection Submission Steps

Julien Day School, Howrah
Kolkata schools

Chalk, challenges and cheers fill their day

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality