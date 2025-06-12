NTA Closes AIAPGET 2025 Application Correction Window Today- Direct Link Here

Summary Candidates who wish to make changes in the application form can do it till 11.50 pm today on the official website of AIAPGET at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET As per the schedule, the AIAPGET examination will be conducted on July 4, 2025

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the correction window for AIAPGET 2025 today, June 12, 2025. Candidates who wish to make changes in the application form can do it till 11.50 pm today on the official website of AIAPGET at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET.

According to the official notice, the correction window will close today and thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances.

As per the schedule, the AIAPGET examination will be conducted on July 4, 2025. The advance city intimation will be available on the website on June 24 and the admit card can be downloaded from June 30, 2025.

AIAPGET 2025 Correction Window: Steps to edit

Visit the official website- exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET Click on AIAPGET 2025 login link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details Click on submit and your application form will be displayed Check the application form and make the corrections where necessary Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.