MAKAUT Releases WB PGET Admit Card 2025 at pget.examflix.in- Direct Link to Download Here

Summary Candidates will now be able to access their WB PGET admit card 2025 on the official website, pget.examflix.in, through applicant login As per the schedule, WB PGET exam will be conducted on June 15 from 11 am to 12 noon

The Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) issued the West Bengal Post Graduate Entrance Test (WB PGET) admit card 2025 today, June 12. Candidates will now be able to access their WB PGET admit card 2025 on the official website, pget.examflix.in, through applicant login.

As per the schedule, WB PGET exam will be conducted on June 15 from 11 am to 12 noon. The exam will be conducted in a live, remote, proctored online home CBT mode. Candidates are advised to reach the CBT manual available on the official website before appearing for the exam to avoid any last-minute hassle.

WB PGET Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official website, pget.examflix.in On the homepage, click on the WB PGET applicant login option Key in the required login credentials WB PGET Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen Check and download the hall ticket Take a printout of the same for future reference

WB PGET Admit Card 2025: Direct Link

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.