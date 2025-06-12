MAKAUT

MAKAUT Releases WB PGET Admit Card 2025 at pget.examflix.in- Direct Link to Download Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 12 Jun 2025
12:14 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates will now be able to access their WB PGET admit card 2025 on the official website, pget.examflix.in, through applicant login
As per the schedule, WB PGET exam will be conducted on June 15 from 11 am to 12 noon

The Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) issued the West Bengal Post Graduate Entrance Test (WB PGET) admit card 2025 today, June 12. Candidates will now be able to access their WB PGET admit card 2025 on the official website, pget.examflix.in, through applicant login.

As per the schedule, WB PGET exam will be conducted on June 15 from 11 am to 12 noon. The exam will be conducted in a live, remote, proctored online home CBT mode. Candidates are advised to reach the CBT manual available on the official website before appearing for the exam to avoid any last-minute hassle.

WB PGET Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website, pget.examflix.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the WB PGET applicant login option
  3. Key in the required login credentials
  4. WB PGET Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen
  5. Check and download the hall ticket
  6. Take a printout of the same for future reference

WB PGET Admit Card 2025: Direct Link

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 12 Jun 2025
12:29 PM
MAKAUT Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) Admit Card
Similar stories
HSSC CET 2025

HSSC CET 2025 Registration Window Closes Today- Direct Link to Apply Here

UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC CSE Mains 2025 Registration Begins Soon- Check Last Date To Register Inside

NTA

NTA Closes AIAPGET 2025 Application Correction Window Today- Direct Link Here

WB schools

School Shutdown in Bengal - Govt Issues Fresh Order as Heatwave Hits Multiple Distric. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
HSSC CET 2025

HSSC CET 2025 Registration Window Closes Today- Direct Link to Apply Here

Amity University

Dream Big, Study Smart: Amity Uni Kolkata Rolls Out Major Scholarships for +2 Student. . .

UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC CSE Mains 2025 Registration Begins Soon- Check Last Date To Register Inside

WB schools

School Shutdown in Bengal - Govt Issues Fresh Order as Heatwave Hits Multiple Distric. . .

NTA

NTA Closes AIAPGET 2025 Application Correction Window Today- Direct Link Here

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 - NBEMS Issues Notice Regarding Exam City, Publishes New List for Select. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality