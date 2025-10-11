Uttarakhand government

UKSSSC Cancels Graduate-Level Exam After Question Paper Leak; Fresh Test in Three Months

PTI
PTI
Posted on 11 Oct 2025
18:26 PM

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) on Saturday cancelled a graduate-level recruitment examination, the question paper of which was allegedly leaked, officials said.

The examination will again be held within three months, they said, adding that the date will be announced soon.

"The graduate-level examination held on September 21 for recruitment to various government departments in the state has been cancelled," UKSSC Chairman G S Martolia said.

During the examination, three pages of the question paper were allegedly leaked from a centre in Haridwar, causing a stir across the state.

More than one lakh candidates had appeared in the examination for 416 posts.

Aspirants under the banner of the Uttarakhand Unemployed Union launched a massive agitation against the alleged paper leak, following which the state government recommended a CBI probe in the matter.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 11 Oct 2025
18:27 PM
Uttarakhand government UKSSSC Uttarakhand
