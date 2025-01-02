UKPSC SI Admit Card Expected Today at psc.uk.gov.in- Read Details Inside

Summary Candidates appearing for the exam can download the admit card by visiting the commission's official websites, psc.uk.gov.in and ukpsc.net.in According to the official notification, the examination will be conducted on January 12 (Sunday) and in a single shift

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commis (UKPSC) is expected to issue admit cards for the Sub Inspector (Civil Police/Intelligence), Fire Station Second Officer and Platoon Commander, Male(PAC/IRB) exam-2024 today i.e. on January 2, 2025. Candidates appearing for the exam can download the admit card by visiting the commission's official websites, psc.uk.gov.in and ukpsc.net.in.

According to the official notification, the examination will be conducted on January 12 (Sunday) and in a single shift. The exam will be held from 11 am to 2 pm. Candidates who have provisionally qualified in the physical efficiency test (PET) will be able to download the admit card. On the admit card, candidates will find the address of the exam centre, reporting time, etc.

UKPSC SI Admit Card: Steps to download

Open the commission's official website- psc.uk.gov.in On the home page, a tab named ‘admit card’ is displayed. Open it Open the admit card download link for the Sub-Inspector recruitment examination Provide the requested login credentials and submit Check and download the admit card for future reference

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.