UKPSC

UKPSC SI Admit Card Expected Today at psc.uk.gov.in- Read Details Inside

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 02 Jan 2025
15:35 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates appearing for the exam can download the admit card by visiting the commission's official websites, psc.uk.gov.in and ukpsc.net.in
According to the official notification, the examination will be conducted on January 12 (Sunday) and in a single shift

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commis (UKPSC) is expected to issue admit cards for the Sub Inspector (Civil Police/Intelligence), Fire Station Second Officer and Platoon Commander, Male(PAC/IRB) exam-2024 today i.e. on January 2, 2025. Candidates appearing for the exam can download the admit card by visiting the commission's official websites, psc.uk.gov.in and ukpsc.net.in.

According to the official notification, the examination will be conducted on January 12 (Sunday) and in a single shift. The exam will be held from 11 am to 2 pm. Candidates who have provisionally qualified in the physical efficiency test (PET) will be able to download the admit card. On the admit card, candidates will find the address of the exam centre, reporting time, etc.

UKPSC SI Admit Card: Steps to download

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Open the commission's official website- psc.uk.gov.in
  2. On the home page, a tab named ‘admit card’ is displayed. Open it
  3. Open the admit card download link for the Sub-Inspector recruitment examination
  4. Provide the requested login credentials and submit
  5. Check and download the admit card for future reference

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 02 Jan 2025
15:36 PM
UKPSC Admit Card Uttarakhand Public Service Commission
Similar stories
GUJCET 2025

GUJCET 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Check Updated Exam Schedule

NMMS Scholarship

Gujarat NMMS 2025: Application form issued at sebexam.org; Know last date to apply

UGC NET December 2024

UGC National Eligibility Test 2024: Date, Admit Card, Guidelines

OPSC

OPSC Recruitment 2025: Application for 265 posts begins at opsc.gov.in- Read Details . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
GUJCET 2025

GUJCET 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Check Updated Exam Schedule

NMMS Scholarship

Gujarat NMMS 2025: Application form issued at sebexam.org; Know last date to apply

CSIR UGC NET

CSIR-UGC NET Dec 2024 Application Deadline Today: Steps to Apply

UGC NET December 2024

UGC National Eligibility Test 2024: Date, Admit Card, Guidelines

OPSC

OPSC Recruitment 2025: Application for 265 posts begins at opsc.gov.in- Read Details . . .

IBPS RRB

IBPS RRB Result 2024 - Provisional Allotment List Released at ibps.in