Rajasthan government

RUHS CUET 2026 Result Expected Today; Scorecards Likely by 4 PM

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Jun 2026
14:25 PM

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Summary
Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination will be able to access and download their scorecards from the official websites once the results are declared
The RUHS CUET 2026 examination was conducted on May 21 for admission to undergraduate programmes, including BSc Nursing, paramedical, and pharmacy courses offered by institutions across Rajasthan

The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) is expected to announce the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2026 results today, June 2. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination will be able to access and download their scorecards from the official websites once the results are declared.

The RUHS CUET 2026 examination was conducted on May 21 for admission to undergraduate programmes, including BSc Nursing, paramedical, and pharmacy courses offered by institutions across Rajasthan.

Although the university has not officially confirmed the exact time of the result declaration, media reports and previous years' trends suggest that the scorecards may be released by 4 PM.

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Candidates can check their results through RUHS Official Website and RUHS CUET 2026 Portal using their application form number and date of birth.

Scorecard Details

The RUHS CUET 2026 scorecard is expected to contain key information, including:

  • Candidate's name
  • Roll number
  • Application number
  • Date of birth
  • Photograph and signature
  • Marks obtained
  • Section-wise scores
  • Percentile and percentage
  • Overall rank
  • Qualifying status
  • Cut-off marks
  • Other examination-related details

RUHS CUET Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access their scorecards:

  1. Visit the official website.
  2. Click on the “RUHS CUET 2026 Result” link on the homepage.
  3. Enter the application form number and date of birth.
  4. Submit the details.
  5. View the scorecard displayed on the screen.
  6. Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Along with the results, RUHS is expected to release category-wise cut-off marks that will determine eligibility for the counselling and admission process. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly monitor the official websites for updates regarding counselling schedules, seat allotment, and admission procedures.

The RUHS CUET serves as a key gateway for admission to various health sciences programmes in Rajasthan, attracting thousands of aspirants each year seeking careers in nursing, pharmacy, and allied healthcare field

Last updated on 02 Jun 2026
14:25 PM
Rajasthan government BSc Nursing Results out
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