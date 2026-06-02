Summer vacation

Punjab Schools Shut Till June-End Due to Extreme Heat, State Govt Releases Summer Vacation Dates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Jun 2026
13:20 PM

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Summary
The Punjab School Education Department has announced the summer vacation schedule for all government, government-aided, and private schools across the state.
The decision has been taken in view of the prevailing heatwave conditions and rising temperatures, with authorities prioritising the safety and well-being of students during the ongoing spell of extreme weather.

The Punjab School Education Department has announced the summer vacation schedule for all government, government-aided, and private schools across the state. The decision has been taken in view of the prevailing heatwave conditions and rising temperatures, with authorities prioritising the safety and well-being of students during the ongoing spell of extreme weather.

As per the official notification, the vacation period came into effect from June 1 and will continue throughout the month until June 30. The state government stated that the move was necessary due to the intensifying summer conditions being experienced across Punjab and several other parts of the country. Educational institutions covered under the order include government-run, aided, and private schools operating throughout the state.

The notification issued by the School Education Department stated that, considering the increasing summer temperatures in Punjab, holidays would be observed in all schools from June 1 to June 30, 2026. The order has been circulated to the Education Minister, senior officials of the School Education Department, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Punjab, and other concerned authorities to ensure its implementation.

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Concerns over the impact of extreme heat on public health have been growing nationwide. Heat-related illnesses, including dehydration, exhaustion, and heatstroke, have been reported in several states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also recently highlighted the dangers posed by prolonged exposure to extreme heat, urging people to remain cautious and take necessary precautions. He emphasised the health risks associated with rising temperatures, particularly for children, the elderly, and other vulnerable groups.

Last updated on 02 Jun 2026
13:21 PM
Summer vacation School holidays Punjab School Education Board Heatwave
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