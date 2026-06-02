National Testing Agency (NTA)

NTA Releases JIPMAT 2026 Admit Card; Exam Scheduled for June 7

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Jun 2026
12:55 PM

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Summary
Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can now download their hall tickets from the official JIPMAT portal
As per the official notification issued on June 1, 2026, the JIPMAT 2026 examination will be conducted on June 7, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2026. Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can now download their hall tickets from the official JIPMAT portal.

As per the official notification issued on June 1, 2026, the JIPMAT 2026 examination will be conducted on June 7, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The examination is scheduled to take place from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM (IST) at designated centres across the country.

Candidates can access and download their admit cards by logging into the examination portal using their application credentials. The admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall.

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JIPMAT Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Applicants can follow these steps to obtain their hall tickets:

  1. Visit the official JIPMAT website.
  2. Click on the “JIPMAT 2026 Admit Card” link available on the homepage.
  3. Enter the required login credentials.
  4. Submit the details to access the admit card.
  5. Download and print the admit card for future reference.

NTA has advised candidates to carefully verify all details mentioned on their admit cards after downloading them. Particular attention should be paid to ensuring that the QR code and barcode printed on the hall ticket are clearly visible.

On the examination day, candidates must carry the same photo identity proof that was uploaded during the online application process, along with the admit card, for verification purposes.

The agency has also urged candidates to read all instructions mentioned on the admit card and question paper carefully and comply with the examination guidelines.

Earlier, NTA had issued the Advance Exam City Intimation Slip on May 27, 2026, informing eligible candidates about their allotted examination cities and schedule.

Candidates facing difficulties while downloading their admit cards or noticing any discrepancies in the details provided can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000. They may also reach out to the agency through official communication channels for prompt resolution of their concerns.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NTA and JIPMAT websites for the latest updates and announcements related to the examination.

Last updated on 02 Jun 2026
13:36 PM
National Testing Agency (NTA) JIPMAT Admit Card NTA
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