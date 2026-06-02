Karnataka Examinations Authority

KCET Result 2026 Shortly at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; UGCET Rank Cards, Counselling Details Soon

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Jun 2026
13:33 PM

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Summary
Candidates who appeared for the examination are eagerly awaiting the announcement, which will be made available on the official KEA website and the state results portal
KCET 2026 was conducted on April 23 and 24 across various examination centres in the state

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is yet to declare the results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination are eagerly awaiting the announcement, which will be made available on the official KEA website and the state results portal.

Once released, candidates will be able to check their scores by visiting KEA Official Website. The results will also be accessible through Karnataka Results Portal.

KCET 2026 was conducted on April 23 and 24 across various examination centres in the state. The entrance test was held in two shifts each day, with the morning session taking place from 10:30 AM to 11:50 AM and the afternoon session from 2:30 PM to 3:50 PM.

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Following the examination, KEA released the provisional answer key on April 26 and invited objections from candidates. The objection window remained open until April 30, 2026. Candidates who wished to challenge any answer in the provisional key were required to submit their objections along with the prescribed processing fee.

KCET Result 2026: Steps to Download

After the results are announced, candidates can follow these steps:

  1. Visit the official KEA website.
  2. Click on the “KCET Result 2026” link available on the homepage.
  3. Enter the required login credentials.
  4. Submit the details to view the result.
  5. Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

The KCET examination serves as a gateway for admission to undergraduate professional courses, including engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, and other programmes offered by colleges across Karnataka.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official websites regularly for the latest updates regarding the declaration of results, rank lists, and the subsequent counselling process.

Last updated on 02 Jun 2026
13:36 PM
Karnataka Examinations Authority KCET 2026 Results out
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