UKPSC Lower PSC Recruitment 2024: Registration Concludes Today at ukpsc.net.in- Link to Apply Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 04 Jan 2025
15:15 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who want to apply for Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/ Lower Subordinate Services Examination 2024 through the official website of UKPSC at ukpsc.net.in
As per the schedule, the correction window will open on January 10 and will end on January 20, 2025

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission is set to conclude the registration process for UKPSC Lower PCS 2024 on January 4, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/ Lower Subordinate Services Examination 2024 through the official website of UKPSC at ukpsc.net.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 113 posts in the organisation. As per the schedule, the correction window will open on January 10 and will end on January 20, 2025. To be eligible, candidates who want to apply for the posts should be between 21 to 42 years.

UKPSC Lower PCS Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

Nayab Tehsildar: 36 posts

Deputy Jailor: 14 posts

Supply Inspector: 36 posts

Marketing Inspector: 6 posts

Labour Enforcement Officer: 5 posts

Excise Inspector: 5 posts

Senior Cane Development Inspector: 2 posts

Cane Development Inspector: 6 posts

Khandsari Inspector: 3 posts

UKPSC Lower PCS Recruitment 2024: Steps to apply

  1. Visit the official website- ukpsc.net.in
  2. Click on Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/ Lower Subordinate Services Examination 2024 link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves
  4. Once done, login to the account
  5. Fill the application form and make the payment of the fee
  6. Click on submit and download the page
  7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

Applicants are required to pay an application fee for unreserved category, Uttarakhand EWS category and OBC is Rs 172.30. Candidates belonging to SC, ST category will have to pay Rs 82.30.

Last updated on 04 Jan 2025
15:17 PM
Uttarakhand government UKPSC PCS 2024 UKPSC Recruitment
