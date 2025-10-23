NEET counselling

UHSR, Rohtak Revises Haryana NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Allotment Date Again; Check Dates Inside

Posted on 23 Oct 2025
File Image

The Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHSR), Rohtak has once again revised the schedule for the Haryana NEET UG 2025 counselling round 3 seat allotment. As per the latest notification, the round 3 allotment results will now be declared on October 24, 2025, instead of the earlier scheduled date of October 23.

Meanwhile, candidates who wish to resign from seats allotted in round 2 can do so till 4 PM today by submitting their resignation in person at their respective allotted colleges. The authorities have clarified that resignations sent via email will not be accepted. “All the college authorities are requested to ensure that the concerned offices remain open for the same to avoid any hardship to the candidates,” the official notice stated.

According to the revised schedule, candidates allotted seats in round 3 will be able to pay their tuition fees online through the admission portals — uhsrugcounselling.com or dmerharyana.gov.in — until October 30, 5 PM. The document verification process for admitted candidates will be held from October 31 to November 2, while the allotment letter can be downloaded until November 3.

The notice further mentions that if a candidate is allotted a seat as per their preference in round 3 but fails to join the allotted college, their security deposit will be forfeited, and they will become ineligible for any subsequent counselling rounds. However, candidates who fail to deposit the required security amount will not be considered eligible for participation in round 3 at all.

Candidates are advised to carefully follow the updated counselling timeline and regularly check the official websites for further announcements and instructions.

