UGC Proposes Disaster Management Skill Course from 2026-27, Releases Model Curriculum for HEIs

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has advised higher education institutions across the country to consider introducing a 2-credit skill enhancement course on disaster management and DRR (Disaster Risk Reduction) clubs for undergraduate students. The proposed course has been developed by the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) and is aimed at equipping students with essential skills to prepare for, respond to and recover from various disaster situations.

According to the UGC, a ready-to-use model curriculum has been shared with universities and colleges, which may adopt the course from the academic year 2026–27. The initiative aligns with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and focuses on building practical, real-life competencies among students rather than limiting learning to theoretical concepts.

The UGC stated that the course is intended for undergraduate students across all disciplines and will help them understand the impact of disasters on lives and livelihoods, methods to reduce risks, and the roles played by individuals, communities and institutions during emergencies. Emphasis has been placed on hands-on learning, including safety planning, evacuation procedures, first aid, mock drills and community-level preparedness activities.

As per the model curriculum prepared by NIDM, students will be introduced to India’s disaster management framework and the functioning of key national and state-level institutions involved in disaster response, mitigation and early warning systems. The course will also include case studies of major disasters in India, enabling students to analyse response mechanisms, identify gaps and draw lessons from past experiences.

A significant portion of the curriculum focuses on disaster preparedness and response planning. Students will learn how disaster management plans are formulated, how risks are mapped at the community level and how evacuation strategies, crowd management and mock drills are implemented. The course will also provide an overview of the functioning of emergency response agencies such as disaster response forces, police, fire services and volunteer networks during crisis situations.

Life-saving and personal safety skills form a key component of the programme. Students will be trained in basic first aid, emergency responses to floods, earthquakes, fires, heatwaves and other hazards, along with household-level preparedness measures such as maintaining emergency kits, ensuring safe drinking water and adopting personal safety practices. The curriculum also addresses mental health support and public health challenges that often arise in the aftermath of disasters.

In addition, the course places strong emphasis on field exposure and community engagement. Students may be encouraged to visit emergency operation centres, fire stations and disaster-prone areas, participate in mock drills and contribute to community awareness initiatives such as local campaigns, street plays and preparation of local disaster management plans. Through these activities, the course aims to foster civic responsibility and practical understanding of disaster management challenges at the grassroots level.

Find the model curriculum link here.