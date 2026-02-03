NEET PG 2025

MP NEET PG 2025 Mop-Up Round Counselling Postponed Again; Fresh Schedule Awaited

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Feb 2026
12:57 PM

File Image

Summary
The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, has once again deferred the mop-up round of NEET PG 2025 counselling.
Eligible candidates have been advised to wait for a revised counselling schedule, which will be announced shortly on the official DME portal.

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, has once again deferred the mop-up round of NEET PG 2025 counselling, impacting postgraduate medical admissions under the state quota for MD, MS and PG Diploma courses. Eligible candidates have been advised to wait for a revised counselling schedule, which will be announced shortly on the official DME portal.

According to the authorities, the latest postponement is linked to developments in the All India Quota (AIQ) counselling process. The mop-up round has been put on hold following the decision to pause the AIQ round 3 choice-filling process. As the state counselling process is closely aligned with the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to prevent seat blocking, any changes at the national level have a direct bearing on Madhya Pradesh’s schedule.

Despite the delay in the mop-up round, the MP NEET PG 2025 round 3 registration process remains open and is continuing until further notice. This step has been taken to ensure coordination with the MCC NEET PG 2025 counselling framework. Meanwhile, the MCC is expected to announce the NEET PG 2025 round 3 seat allotment result on February 3, 2026, as per the current timeline.

In an official statement, the DME cited a notice issued by the MCC regarding the suspension of choice locking for All India round 3 as the primary reason for postponing the state mop-up round. The notification clarified that, in view of this development, the scheduled state-level mop-up counselling cannot proceed until further instructions are received.

The mop-up round, which is conducted after the completion of earlier counselling rounds to fill vacant seats, has now been placed on hold without any confirmed dates for choice filling or seat allotment. This marks another change in the NEET PG 2025 counselling calendar in Madhya Pradesh and adds to the uncertainty faced by aspirants awaiting admissions.

While the DME has attributed the delay to procedural and administrative considerations, detailed reasons have not been disclosed. Officials, however, have assured candidates that a revised timeline will be released soon once pending issues are resolved. Until then, applicants are advised to regularly check the official website for updates and further instructions regarding MP NEET PG 2025 counselling.

Last updated on 03 Feb 2026
12:57 PM
NEET PG 2025 MP NEET PG 2025 NEET counselling Directorate of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh
