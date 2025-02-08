UGC NET December 2024 Results to be declared soon on ugcnet.nta.ac.in - How to check

Summary Candidates can check and download their scorecards by logging into the website using their credentials once the results are out The final answer keys of the exam will be released by NTA after reviewing the objections raised by the candidates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the results for the UGC NET December 2024 exam on its official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates can check and download their scorecards by logging into the website using their credentials once the results are out.

The exam was conducted from January 3 to January 27, 2025, across various centres throughout the country. Following the conclusion of the exam, the provisional answer keys were made available for the students on January 31 and candidates were provided the opportunity to raise objections till February 3, 2025.

The final answer keys of the exam will be released by NTA after reviewing the objections raised by the candidates.

How to check the results of UGC NET December 2024?

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Under candidate activity click on the UGC Result link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click submit

Step 4: Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout