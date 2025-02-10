UGC NET December 2024 Results to be declared soon by NTA - Check download steps, Details

Summary The NTA has already released the provisional answer keys of the exam and candidates have been provided the opportunity to raise objections against the provisional answer keys NTA will release the final answer keys of the exam along with the results after considering the objections raised by the candidates against the provisional answer keys

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon be declaring the results of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) exam on its official website. Candidates who had appeared in the exam can download the results from ugcnet.nta.ac.in

The NTA has already released the provisional answer keys of the exam and candidates have been provided the opportunity to raise objections against the provisional answer keys. The objection window was opened on Janaury 31 and closed February 3.

NTA will release the final answer keys of the exam along with the results after considering the objections raised by the candidates against the provisional answer keys.

To check their results candidates will have to enter their login credentials on the official website.

The examination was conducted between January 3 and January 27 at various examination centres throughout the country in a computer-based mode.

How to check the results of UGC NET December 2024 once out?

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Under the 'Candidate Activity' section, click on UGC NET Result link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click submit

Step 4: Your scorecard will appear on the screen before you

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout

Through this exam, the eligibility of candidates for the positions of Assistant Professors at higher educational institutes and as research fellows at universities will be determined.