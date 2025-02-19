University Grants Commission

UGC NET December 2024 results to be declared by February 22; Read full details here

Nancy Jaiswal
Posted on 19 Feb 2025
15:27 PM

File Image

Summary
The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2024 exam results will be out by February 22
Once released, candidates can check their results on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in by entering their login credentials

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the results of the UGC NET December 2024 exam by Saturday, February 22, 2025.

“NTA is targeting to announce by Saturday and, if possible, before that” UGC chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar told The Telegraph Online Edugraph.

Once released, candidates can check their results on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in by entering their login credentials.

The provisional answer key for the UGC NET December 2024 exam was made available on January 31, 2025. Candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections until February 3, 2025. This year, the exam was held in two shifts in 284 different cities. A total of 6,49,490 applicants appeared for the exams. The NTA will release the final answer key after reviewing these objections.

The UGC NET December 2024 exam was conducted between January 3 and January 27, 2025.

How to check UGC NET December 2024 results?

  • Visit: ugcnet.nta.ac.in
  • Click on the UGC NET Result link under ‘Candidate Activity’
  • Enter your login credentials and submit
  • Check the displayed scorecard
  • Download and print the scorecard for future reference

The UGC NET exam, conducted by the NTA on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC), determines the eligibility of candidates for Assistant Professor roles and the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges.

Last updated on 19 Feb 2025
15:34 PM
University Grants Commission Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar UGC NET NTA
