UGC NET December 2024 Provisional Answer Keys released on ugcnet.nta.ac.in - Objection window open

Summary Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their answer keys from ugcnet.nta.ac.in Apart from downloading the answer keys of the exam, candidates have also been provided the opportunity to raise objections against the provisional answer keys

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Answer Keys of of UGC NET December 2024 on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their answer keys from ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Apart from downloading the answer keys of the exam, candidates have also been provided the opportunity to raise objections against the provisional answer keys. The NTA will be releasing the final answer keys of the exam along with the results after considering the objections raised by the candidates against the provisional answer keys.

Candidates can raise their objections against the provisional answer keys till 6 PM, February 3 on payment of a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per objection raised.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to check the Provisional answer keys of UGC NET December 2024?

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: The answer key will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 5: Select the answer against which you want to raise objections

Step 6: Pay required fee

Step 7: Submit your objections

The examination was conducted on January 2, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 16, 21 and 27, 2025 at various examination centres throughout the country.