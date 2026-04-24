University Grants Commission

UGC Invites Fresh Applications for ODL Programmes; Online Window Opens April 27

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Apr 2026
14:22 PM

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Summary
The move, aligned with provisions under Regulation 3(A) and Regulation 3(B)(b), aims to expand access to higher education through flexible learning modes while ensuring the maintenance of academic standards
In addition to the online submission, institutions must send a hard copy of the application, along with the original affidavit and necessary annexures, by May 20, 2026

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a public notice inviting fresh online applications under the UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes) Regulations, 2020, along with subsequent amendments.

The move, aligned with provisions under Regulation 3(A) and Regulation 3(B)(b), aims to expand access to higher education through flexible learning modes while ensuring the maintenance of academic standards.

According to the notification, the application window will open on April 27, 2026, and remain active until May 11, 2026. Eligible Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) are required to submit their applications through the official Distance Education Bureau (DEB) portal.

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In addition to the online submission, institutions must send a hard copy of the application, along with the original affidavit and necessary annexures, by May 20, 2026. The documents are to be addressed to the Joint Secretary, Distance Education Bureau, UGC, at its office on Feroze Shah Road in New Delhi.

The UGC further clarified that institutions already permitted to offer online or distance learning programmes may apply throughout the year via the same portal, providing greater flexibility in the approval process.

Last updated on 24 Apr 2026
14:23 PM
University Grants Commission UGC
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