UGC Directs HEIs to Map SWAYAM Courses for July 2026 Sem - Parameters and Submission Process

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Mar 2026
11:29 AM

File Image

Summary
UGC has instructed higher education institutions (HEIs) across India to carry out a demand-driven mapping of SWAYAM courses for the July 2026 semester.
The commission emphasised that this initiative will help streamline course offerings in line with university requirements for the upcoming academic session.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has instructed higher education institutions (HEIs) across India to carry out a demand-driven mapping of online courses available on the Ministry of Education’s SWAYAM portal for the July 2026 semester.

In an official communication to universities and colleges, the UGC stated that the mapping exercise is intended to support effective academic planning and ensure that courses offered through SWAYAM align closely with the specific curricular needs of institutions. The commission emphasised that this initiative will help streamline course offerings in line with university requirements for the upcoming academic session.

Deadline and Submission Process

The UGC has directed institutions to submit their responses exclusively through the designated mapping portal at eseva.ugc.ac.in/swayammapping. All inputs must be furnished by March 10, as per the commission’s instructions.

Parameters for SWAYAM Course Mapping

Under the exercise, universities are required to review their existing curriculum in comparison with the list of courses currently available on the SWAYAM platform. Institutions must identify academic gaps and specify their requirements for the July 2026 semester. The consolidated data will assist SWAYAM’s national coordinators in planning future course development and offerings.

HEIs have been asked to provide detailed inputs on several parameters, including the percentage of SWAYAM courses that can be mapped to their existing curriculum and the credit requirements for such courses. Institutions must also indicate their preferred language of instruction and specify the course level, whether undergraduate or postgraduate.

Additionally, universities need to identify the relevant discipline or subject area for the courses. These may include STEM, humanities, social sciences, commerce, management, law, education, agriculture and allied sciences, medical and allied sciences, environmental studies, multidisciplinary domains or skill-based programmes.

Institutions have also been asked to indicate whether any specific SWAYAM courses need to be re-offered in the subsequent semester and to list courses that are required by the institution but are not currently available on the SWAYAM platform.

According to the UGC’s directive, the consolidated inputs received from universities will be shared with SWAYAM’s national coordinators. Based on the feedback, they will take appropriate steps to develop new courses, update existing content, or re-run relevant programmes for the July 2026 semester.

The mapping initiative is expected to strengthen coordination between universities and the SWAYAM platform, ensuring that online learning resources are better aligned with institutional academic frameworks and student needs.

Last updated on 06 Mar 2026
11:38 AM
UGC Swayam SWAYAM July semester University Grants Commission (UGC)
