University Grants Commission

UGC Declares 22 Institutions Fake; Warns Students Against Unrecognised Universities

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Oct 2025
13:28 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
In an official notification, the UGC stated that these institutions are not authorised to confer degrees, and any qualification obtained from them will be considered invalid
The regulatory body has once again cautioned students and parents to verify the authenticity of higher education institutions before seeking admission

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released an updated list of 22 fake universities and institutions operating across the country without proper recognition. In an official notification, the UGC stated that these institutions are not authorised to confer degrees, and any qualification obtained from them will be considered invalid.

Quoting the UGC Act, the commission clarified that “the right of conferring or granting degrees shall be exercised only by a university established or incorporated by a Central, State, or Provincial Act, or an institution deemed to be a university under Section 3, or one specifically empowered by an Act of Parliament.”

The regulatory body has once again cautioned students and parents to verify the authenticity of higher education institutions before seeking admission. The latest warning comes after the UGC identified fake universities in multiple states, with Delhi accounting for the highest number of unrecognised institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, the UGC flagged the Institute of Management and Training in Delhi and the International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine in Calicut, Kerala, for operating without approval. It also reiterated that the University of Colombo, which was previously found promoting degree programmes in India, has no authority to offer undergraduate, postgraduate, or doctoral courses within the country.

According to the UGC’s latest list, Delhi tops with several fake institutions, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Puducherry.

List of Fake Universities Identified by UGC

Delhi

  • All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University, Alipur
  • Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj
  • United Nations University, Delhi
  • Vocational University, Delhi
  • ADR-Centric Juridical University, Rajendra Place
  • Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, New Delhi
  • Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Sanjay Enclave, Delhi
  • Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), Rohini
  • World Peace of United Nations University (WPUNU), Pitampura
  • Institute of Management and Engineering, Kotla Mubarakpur

Andhra Pradesh

  • Christ New Testament Deemed University, Guntur
  • Bible Open University of India, Visakhapatnam

Kerala

  • St. John’s University, Kishanattam

Maharashtra

  • Raja Arabic University, Nagpur

Puducherry

  • Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, Thilaspet, Puducherry

Uttar Pradesh

  • Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayagraj
  • Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Aligarh
  • Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow
  • Mahamaya Technical University, Noida

West Bengal

  • Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata
  • Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Thakurpukur, Kolkata

The UGC urged students to consult its official website (ugc.gov.in) for a complete list of recognised universities and to avoid institutions operating outside the legal framework. Strict action, it said, would be taken against any entity misusing the term “university” without due authorization.

Last updated on 28 Oct 2025
13:29 PM
University Grants Commission UGC Regulations fake university
Similar stories
MP SET 2025

MP SET 2025 Registration for Assistant Professor Posts Begins - Key Dates and Exam Pa. . .

AYUSH 2025

AACCC Revises AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Schedule; Registration to Close on November 3

AIBE XX

AIBE 20 Registration 2025 Closes Today - Check Application Guidelines and Exam Detail. . .

Madhya Pradesh

MP PNST Counselling 2025 Final Round Result Declared; Candidates to Report by October. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
AYUSH 2025

AACCC Revises AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Schedule; Registration to Close on November 3

MP SET 2025

MP SET 2025 Registration for Assistant Professor Posts Begins - Key Dates and Exam Pa. . .

AIBE XX

AIBE 20 Registration 2025 Closes Today - Check Application Guidelines and Exam Detail. . .

Madhya Pradesh

MP PNST Counselling 2025 Final Round Result Declared; Candidates to Report by October. . .

MCC

MCC Issues NEET PG 2025 Counselling Dates, Seat Allotment Result Expected on November. . .

AYUSH 2025

Maharashtra AYUSH Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Out - All Details

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality