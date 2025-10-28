UGC Declares 22 Institutions Fake; Warns Students Against Unrecognised Universities

Summary In an official notification, the UGC stated that these institutions are not authorised to confer degrees, and any qualification obtained from them will be considered invalid The regulatory body has once again cautioned students and parents to verify the authenticity of higher education institutions before seeking admission

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released an updated list of 22 fake universities and institutions operating across the country without proper recognition. In an official notification, the UGC stated that these institutions are not authorised to confer degrees, and any qualification obtained from them will be considered invalid.

Quoting the UGC Act, the commission clarified that “the right of conferring or granting degrees shall be exercised only by a university established or incorporated by a Central, State, or Provincial Act, or an institution deemed to be a university under Section 3, or one specifically empowered by an Act of Parliament.”

The regulatory body has once again cautioned students and parents to verify the authenticity of higher education institutions before seeking admission. The latest warning comes after the UGC identified fake universities in multiple states, with Delhi accounting for the highest number of unrecognised institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, the UGC flagged the Institute of Management and Training in Delhi and the International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine in Calicut, Kerala, for operating without approval. It also reiterated that the University of Colombo, which was previously found promoting degree programmes in India, has no authority to offer undergraduate, postgraduate, or doctoral courses within the country.

According to the UGC’s latest list, Delhi tops with several fake institutions, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Puducherry.

List of Fake Universities Identified by UGC

Delhi

All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University, Alipur

Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj

United Nations University, Delhi

Vocational University, Delhi

ADR-Centric Juridical University, Rajendra Place

Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, New Delhi

Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Sanjay Enclave, Delhi

Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), Rohini

World Peace of United Nations University (WPUNU), Pitampura

Institute of Management and Engineering, Kotla Mubarakpur

Andhra Pradesh

Christ New Testament Deemed University, Guntur

Bible Open University of India, Visakhapatnam

Kerala

St. John’s University, Kishanattam

Maharashtra

Raja Arabic University, Nagpur

Puducherry

Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, Thilaspet, Puducherry

Uttar Pradesh

Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayagraj

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Aligarh

Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow

Mahamaya Technical University, Noida

West Bengal

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata

Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Thakurpukur, Kolkata

The UGC urged students to consult its official website (ugc.gov.in) for a complete list of recognised universities and to avoid institutions operating outside the legal framework. Strict action, it said, would be taken against any entity misusing the term “university” without due authorization.