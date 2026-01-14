UCO Bank Recruitment 2026: Applications Open for 173 Generalist, Specialist Officer Posts

Summary Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, uco.bank.in The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 173 vacancies across various posts in the organisation

UCO Bank has invited online applications for the recruitment of Generalist and Specialist Officers. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, uco.bank.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 173 vacancies across various posts in the organisation.

The registration process began on January 13, 2026, and will remain open until February 2, 2026. Interested candidates are advised to complete the application process within the stipulated timeline.

According to the official notification, the selection process will include an online written examination and/or screening and/or group discussion and/or interview, or any other selection method as decided by the bank. The final merit list will be prepared in descending order based on candidates’ performance in the online examination, group discussion and interview, or interview alone, as applicable.

₹175 for SC/ST/PwBD candidates

₹800 for all other candidates

Applicants are advised to check the detailed notification available on the UCO Bank website for information on eligibility criteria, post-wise vacancies and examination pattern before applying.