Bank exams

UCO Bank Recruitment 2026: Applications Open for 173 Generalist, Specialist Officer Posts

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 Jan 2026
17:24 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, uco.bank.in
The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 173 vacancies across various posts in the organisation

UCO Bank has invited online applications for the recruitment of Generalist and Specialist Officers. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, uco.bank.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 173 vacancies across various posts in the organisation.

The registration process began on January 13, 2026, and will remain open until February 2, 2026. Interested candidates are advised to complete the application process within the stipulated timeline.

According to the official notification, the selection process will include an online written examination and/or screening and/or group discussion and/or interview, or any other selection method as decided by the bank. The final merit list will be prepared in descending order based on candidates’ performance in the online examination, group discussion and interview, or interview alone, as applicable.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • ₹175 for SC/ST/PwBD candidates
  • ₹800 for all other candidates

Applicants are advised to check the detailed notification available on the UCO Bank website for information on eligibility criteria, post-wise vacancies and examination pattern before applying.

Last updated on 14 Jan 2026
17:26 PM
Bank exams UCO Bank
Similar stories
Answer Key

UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key OUT; Objection Window Open Till January 17

Coaching Centres

Entrance Exams May Shift to Class 11 Level as Centre Seeks to Curb Coaching; Read Lat. . .

NEET PG

Over 18,000 PG Medical Seats Up for Grabs as MCC Holds NEET PG Round 3 After Cutoff R. . .

NBEMS

NBEMS Announces FET 2025 Schedule; Registration Opens Today at 5 PM

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Answer Key

UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key OUT; Objection Window Open Till January 17

Coaching Centres

Entrance Exams May Shift to Class 11 Level as Centre Seeks to Curb Coaching; Read Lat. . .

NBEMS

NBEMS Releases FMGE 2026 Admit Card at natboard.edu.in; Exam on January 17

NEET PG

Over 18,000 PG Medical Seats Up for Grabs as MCC Holds NEET PG Round 3 After Cutoff R. . .

NBEMS

NBEMS Announces FET 2025 Schedule; Registration Opens Today at 5 PM

NEET PG 2025

BCECEB Postpones Bihar NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Amid Delay in AIQ Counselling; Read Detai. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality