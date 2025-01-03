UCEED 2025 Admit card to be released by IIT Bombay on Friday, December 3 - Check details

UCEED 2025

UCEED 2025 Admit card to be released by IIT Bombay on Friday, December 3

The admit cards for the Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED), 2025 will be released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay on Friday, January 3 on its official website. Once it is released, candidates appearing in the exam can download the admit cards from uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Candidates must enter their login credentials on the official website to download the admit card. The UCEED 2025 exam will be conducted on January 19, 2025.

How to download UCEED 2025 admit card?

Step 1: Visit the official website of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Under the Examination tab, click on Admit Card

Step 3: Click on 'Candidate Portal'

Step 4: Enter you login credentials to login to your account

Step 5: Click on the admit card download link

Step 6: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 7: Download the admit card

Step 8: Check for any discrepancies

The admit card will contain the name of the candidate, UCEED Registration ID, Roll Number, Date of Birth, Category, Photograph, Signature, Examination Schedule, Details of the Examination centre and certain instruction to candidates.

In case of any discrepancy, candidates will have to contact the UCEED office at IIT Bombay by January 9 via the designated email address uceed@iitb.ac.in.

UCEED 2025
