UCEED 2025

UCEED 2025 Admit card released by IIT Bombay on uceed.iitb.ac.in - Know how to download

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 03 Jan 2025
20:09 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have registered themselves for the exam can download the admit cards from uceed.iitb.ac.in
Through this exam, candidates will be admitted of undergraduate designing programmes at institutes including IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Delhi, IIT Roorkee, IIT Hyderabad and IITDM Jabalpur

The admit cards for the Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED), 2025 has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay on Friday, January 3 on its official website. Candidates who have registered themselves for the exam can download the admit cards from uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Candidates must enter their login credentials on the official website to download the admit card. The UCEED 2025 exam will be conducted by IIT Bombay on January 19, 2025.

Through this exam, candidates will be admitted of undergraduate designing programmes at institutes including IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Delhi, IIT Roorkee, IIT Hyderabad and IITDM Jabalpur

ADVERTISEMENT

How to download UCEED 2025 Admit card?

Step 1: Visit the official website of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Under the Examination tab, click on Admit Card

Step 3: Click on 'Candidate Portal'

Step 4: Enter you login credentials to login to your account

Step 5: Click on the admit card download link

Step 6: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 7: Download the admit card

Step 8: Check for any discrepancies

In case of any discrepancy, candidates will have to contact the UCEED office at IIT Bombay by January 9 via the designated email address uceed@iitb.ac.in.

The admit card will contain the name of the candidate, UCEED Registration ID, Roll Number, Date of Birth, Category, Photograph, Signature, Examination Schedule, Details of the Examination centre and certain instruction to candidates.

Last updated on 03 Jan 2025
21:01 PM
UCEED 2025
Similar stories
Representative Image
CUSAT CAT 2025

CUSAT CAT 2025 Registration to begin on January 17 on doastage.cusat.ac.in - How to a. . .

CSIR UGC NET

Edit CSIR UGC NET 2024 Applications from Jan 4: Steps to Make Corrections

Representative Image
Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2024

Rajasthan NEET PG Round 2 counselling Choice Filling process to end on Friday - Detai. . .

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

RPSC RAS Mains Result 2024 Announced at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Cut-off Details Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Representative Image
UCEED 2025

UCEED 2025 Admit card to be released by IIT Bombay on Friday, December 3 - Check deta. . .

Representative Image
Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2024

Rajasthan NEET PG Round 2 counselling Choice Filling process to end on Friday - Detai. . .

Representative Image
CUSAT CAT 2025

CUSAT CAT 2025 Registration to begin on January 17 on doastage.cusat.ac.in - How to a. . .

The event was held on December 13, 2024 for the children of an orphanage in North 24 Parganas
Camelia Group of Institutes

Students from Camellia Group of Institutes celebrate Christmas; Spread joy among unde. . .

Vice Principal Sudeshna Bannerjee delivered the Vote of Thanks.
The BSS School

The BSS School Celebrates Platinum Jubilee with 'The Global Girl' and Tower Clock

CSIR UGC NET

Edit CSIR UGC NET 2024 Applications from Jan 4: Steps to Make Corrections