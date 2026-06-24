Bihar School Timings Revised Amid Heatwave; New Schedule Effective Till June 30

Summary The decision was announced by the Directorate of Secondary Education to safeguard students from extreme temperatures while ensuring that academic activities continue without disruption The move comes as several states have been taking precautionary measures amid heatwave conditions affecting daily life and educational activities

The Bihar Education Department has revised school timings for secondary and higher secondary institutions across the state in view of the prevailing heatwave conditions. The new schedule came into effect on June 22 and will remain applicable until June 30, 2026.

The decision was announced by the Directorate of Secondary Education to safeguard students from extreme temperatures while ensuring that academic activities continue without disruption.

Under the revised arrangement, schools will function from 6:30 am to 12:30 pm, allowing classes to be conducted during the cooler hours of the day.

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According to the department's directive, schools will begin operations at 6:30 am. Morning prayer and assembly activities will be conducted from 6:30 am to 7:00 am, after which regular classes will commence.

Teaching sessions will be organised in periods of 40 minutes each throughout the day.

For primary school students, a recess and mid-day meal break will be observed from 9:00 am to 9:40 am.

The final teaching period will conclude at 12:20 pm, followed by a 10-minute session during which teachers will review the day's lessons, plan academic activities for the following day and assess students' homework.

The revised schedule has been introduced in response to rising temperatures across several parts of Bihar. Authorities said the adjustment is intended to minimise students' exposure to intense heat during afternoon hours while maintaining continuity in classroom teaching.

The move comes as several states have been taking precautionary measures amid heatwave conditions affecting daily life and educational activities.

The Education Department has also empowered District Magistrates (DMs) to take further action based on local weather conditions.

If temperatures rise further or weather conditions deteriorate, DMs may alter school operations or implement additional safety measures deemed necessary for the welfare of students and staff.

Officials have advised schools to strictly follow the revised schedule and take appropriate precautions to protect children from heat-related health risks during the ongoing summer spell.

The department is expected to review the situation at the end of June before deciding whether the modified timings need to be extended.