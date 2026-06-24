Punjab Police Recruitment

Punjab Police Admit Card 2026 Issued for CBT - Hall Ticket Link and Exam Schedule Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Jun 2026
14:11 PM

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Summary
Punjab Police has released the admit cards for the Phase 1 Computer-Based Test (CBT) of its 2026 constable recruitment examination.
Applicants who have successfully completed the registration process can now download their admit cards through the official Punjab Police website.

Punjab Police has released the admit cards for the Phase 1 Computer-Based Test (CBT) of its 2026 constable recruitment examination, enabling registered candidates to access their hall tickets online ahead of the test. Applicants who have successfully completed the registration process can now download their admit cards through the official Punjab Police website, punjabpolice.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, the Phase 1 Computer-Based Test will be conducted over a month-long period from July 1 to July 30, 2026. To facilitate candidates, the admit card download link will remain available until July 30, 2026, at 6 PM, allowing candidates to access and download their hall tickets throughout the examination period.

Punjab Police has advised all applicants to download their admit cards well in advance and verify the information printed on them carefully. The hall ticket contains important details related to the examination, including the candidate’s examination date, reporting time, examination centre, and other instructions that must be followed on the day of the test. Any discrepancy in the details should be brought to the notice of the authorities immediately.

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To access the admit card, candidates need to visit the official Punjab Police recruitment portal and log in using their registration number, password, and captcha code. Once the login process is completed successfully, the admit card will be displayed on the screen. Candidates should download the document and take a clear printout for future reference and examination purposes.

Authorities have made it clear that carrying a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre is mandatory. Candidates without a valid hall ticket may not be permitted to enter the examination venue. Applicants are therefore encouraged to keep multiple copies of the admit card and preserve them safely until the recruitment process is completed.

The Phase 1 CBT is a crucial stage of the Punjab Police recruitment process and will be conducted across designated examination centres. Candidates are expected to follow all instructions mentioned on the admit card and adhere to the reporting schedule specified for their respective examination dates.

Find the direct link here.

Last updated on 24 Jun 2026
14:12 PM
Punjab Police Recruitment Punjab Police Admit Card constable
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