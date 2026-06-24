Bihar government

BSEB Crossword Competition 2026 Announced for Classes 9 to 12; Registration Begins June 25

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Jun 2026
14:22 PM

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Summary
Eligible students can register free of cost through the official BSEB Crossword App or the board's dedicated portal
According to the board, the registration process will commence on June 25, 2026, and remain open until July 5, 2026

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the BSEB Crossword Competition 2026 for students of Classes 9 to 12 studying in government and affiliated schools across the state. Eligible students can register free of cost through the official BSEB Crossword App or the board's dedicated portal.

The initiative aims to improve students' vocabulary, language proficiency, analytical thinking and problem-solving abilities through interactive crossword-based activities.

According to the board, the registration process will commence on June 25, 2026, and remain open until July 5, 2026.

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Students interested in participating can complete their registration through the official website, b3c.biharboardonline.com, or via the BSEB Crossword mobile application.

The board has clarified that only students who successfully complete the registration process and fulfil the prescribed eligibility conditions will be allowed to participate in the competition.

BSEB has released a detailed schedule for the event, which will be conducted in multiple stages.

The BSEB Crossword Competition 2026 will be conducted in two phases:

  • District-Level Competition
  • State-Level Competition

Students who perform well in the district-level rounds will qualify for the state-level contest, which will be held offline in Patna on July 30.

As part of the competition, the Bihar Board will publish a new crossword puzzle every day at 4 PM.

Participants will be required to solve and submit the puzzle within the next 24 hours. The board will evaluate participants based on both accuracy and speed.

Students who correctly solve the crossword in the shortest time will receive higher rankings, making quick and accurate responses crucial for success.

With registration set to begin on June 25, students interested in testing their language and reasoning abilities can enrol free of charge and compete for district and state-level recognition in the Bihar Board Crossword Competition 2026.

Last updated on 24 Jun 2026
14:22 PM
Bihar government crossword contest bseb
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