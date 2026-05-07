Indian schools

Global Schools Prize 2026: Two Indian Schools Shine in World’s Top 50 List; Check Names

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 May 2026
14:17 PM

Global Schools Prize website

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Summary
Two Indian institutions have earned a place among the world’s top 50 schools shortlisted for the prestigious Global Schools Prize 2026.
The announcement marks a significant achievement for India in the international education landscape.

Two Indian institutions have earned a place among the world’s top 50 schools shortlisted for the prestigious Global Schools Prize 2026, a recognition that highlights innovation and impact in education across the globe. The announcement marks a significant achievement for India in the international education landscape, with schools from Delhi and Bengaluru making the cut from thousands of entries worldwide.

The Global Schools Prize, organised by the Varkey Foundation, carries a total award of USD 1 million and celebrates schools that are redefining education through creativity, inclusivity, and transformative teaching practices. This year, nearly 3,000 nominations were received from 113 countries, making the competition highly competitive.

Among the Indian entries, Katha Lab School has been shortlisted in the Arts and Culture category. Located in the Govindpuri area of Delhi, the school caters primarily to children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. It has gained recognition for its innovative “StoryPedagogy” approach, which integrates storytelling into learning, replacing traditional textbooks and blending subjects such as science, mathematics, language, and arts into a cohesive and engaging educational experience. The school was founded by Padma Shri awardee Geeta Dharmarajan.

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In the Inclusive Education category, Delhi Public School Bangalore North has also secured a place among the top contenders. The institution, which educates over 7,000 students, has been recognised for its commitment to inclusive practices rooted in the principle of “Service Before Self.” The school’s model demonstrates how academic excellence and inclusivity can coexist effectively.

Congratulating the shortlisted schools, Sunny Varkey noted that such institutions play a vital role in preparing young learners with the skills and values needed in a rapidly changing world. He emphasised that the recognition aims to inspire a global movement toward reimagining education and scaling impactful ideas beyond classrooms.

The top 50 schools will now be further evaluated, with 10 category winners set to receive USD 50,000 each. One overall winner will be awarded USD 500,000 to expand its initiatives. The final winners are expected to be announced at the upcoming Education World Forum in London later this month.

The recognition of these Indian schools underscores the country’s growing influence in shaping future-ready education models and highlights the global relevance of innovative, inclusive teaching practices.

Last updated on 07 May 2026
14:18 PM
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