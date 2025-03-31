TSPSC Group 1 Services Result 2024 Announced- Check General Ranking List Inside

Summary Candidates will be able to check their marks through the candidate's login option of the TSPSC website up to 5 pm on April 4 TSPSC said the general ranking list has been generated only for those who have qualified in the English papers and secured the minimum qualifying aggregate marks

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC or TGPSC) declared marks and the general ranking list (GRL) for the group 1 services examination, 2024 at the official website- tspsc.gov.in.

Candidates will be able to check their marks through the candidate's login option of the TSPSC website up to 5 pm on April 4. Along with the GRL, the commission has published the total marks of candidates who attended all seven papers, and the memorandum of marks. This recruitment drive is being held to fill 563 group 1 vacancies in the state.

“Based on the General Ranking List (GRL), the required number of candidates would be picked up for certificate verification. Such candidates would be informed individually and also through the TGPSC website.”

“The marks of the candidates who were admitted for Mains Examination on the direction of Hon’ble High Court, are not displayed as per the orders of the Hon’ble High Court,” TSPSC added further.

TGPSC Group 1 Exam Marks 2024: Steps to check

Go to the commission's official website- tspsc.gov.in Open the marks/general rank list displayed on the home page Enter the login details Submit and check marks/rank list

TSPSC said the general ranking list has been generated only for those who have qualified in the English papers and secured the minimum qualifying aggregate marks.