TSCHE to Release TS ICET 2025 Answer Key Tomorrow- Response Sheet, Question Paper Expected

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Jun 2025
15:19 PM

Summary
Once released, candidates can check and download the answer key at icet.tgche.ac.in
Candidates will be able to raise objections from June 22 onwards

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE, previously TSCHE) will release provisional answer keys for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG ICET or TS ICET 2025) tomorrow, June 21. Once released, candidates can check and download the answer key at icet.tgche.ac.in.

Candidates will be able to raise objections from June 22 onwards. The last date for submission of objections to the preliminary key is June 26. TS ICET result 2025 will be declared on July 7, 2025.

For raising an objection, a candidate needs to pay Rs 500. “If the objection is valid, then it shall be considered in processing the results and the amount paid is returned to the payee account,” the council said.

TS ICET 2025 Answer Key: Steps to download

  1. Go to icet.tgche.ac.in
  2. Open the provisional answer key download link displayed on the home page
  3. Enter your login details
  4. Submit and download the answer key

TGCHE is also expected to issue question papers and candidates' responses.

TS ICET 2025
