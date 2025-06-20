TSCHE

TSCHE Revises Admission Schedule for TS DOST 2025 Phase 3- Check Details Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 20 Jun 2025
16:41 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates can complete the registrations for phase 3 through the official website- dost.cgg.gov.in
As per the schedule, the deadline to apply for the TSCHE DOST 2025 admission through web options is June 25

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) revised the admission schedule for phase 3 of the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) 2025. Candidates can complete the registrations for phase 3 through the official website- dost.cgg.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the deadline to apply for the TSCHE DOST 2025 admission through web options is June 25 and the registration fee is Rs 400 for all candidates. As per the revised schedule, the council will declare the phase 3 seat allotment results for the DOST admission 2025 on June 28. Candidates, who are allotted seats in the phase 3 counselling are required to accept their seats through self-reporting from June 28 to 30 for admission to various UG courses.

Once the Phase 3 results are announced, selected candidates are required to report to their respective colleges by July 1, 2025. The orientation classes for the DOST admission 2025 will be conducted from June 1 to 4.

TS DOST 2025 is held for admission to various UG programmes such as Bachelor of Arts Bachelor of Science (BSc), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), (BBA), Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), and others.

Last updated on 20 Jun 2025
17:00 PM
TSCHE TS DOST 2025 Admission
