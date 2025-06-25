TG ECET Counselling Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 OUT at tsecet.nic.in- Details Inside

Summary As per the schedule, candidates must pay the admission pay before the deadline, June 29 Candidates are advised to complete online self-reporting to confirm the admission, failing which the allotted seat will be subject to cancellation

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) issued the TS Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET 2025) seat allotment result for phase 1 counselling today, June 25. The official website- tsecet.nic.in is hosting the TS ECET 2025 phase 1 seat allotment result.

As per the schedule, candidates must pay the admission pay before June 29. Candidates are advised to complete online self-reporting to confirm the admission, failing which the allotted seat will be subject to cancellation.

It must be noted that the seat allotments list has been prepared on the basis of candidates rank in TG ECET, seat availability and reservation rules. The guidelines for spot admissions into private unaided engineering and B.Pharmacy colleges will be made available on the official website on July 22, 2025. The final deadline for completing these spot admissions is set to July 29, 2025.

