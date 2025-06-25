TSCHE

TG ECET Counselling Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 OUT at tsecet.nic.in- Details Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Jun 2025
13:40 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
As per the schedule, candidates must pay the admission pay before the deadline, June 29
Candidates are advised to complete online self-reporting to confirm the admission, failing which the allotted seat will be subject to cancellation

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) issued the TS Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET 2025) seat allotment result for phase 1 counselling today, June 25. The official website- tsecet.nic.in is hosting the TS ECET 2025 phase 1 seat allotment result.

As per the schedule, candidates must pay the admission pay before June 29. Candidates are advised to complete online self-reporting to confirm the admission, failing which the allotted seat will be subject to cancellation.

It must be noted that the seat allotments list has been prepared on the basis of candidates rank in TG ECET, seat availability and reservation rules. The guidelines for spot admissions into private unaided engineering and B.Pharmacy colleges will be made available on the official website on July 22, 2025. The final deadline for completing these spot admissions is set to July 29, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 25 Jun 2025
13:41 PM
TSCHE Counselling TS ECET 2025 seat allotment
Similar stories
OPSC

OPSC Admit Card 2025 Released For Group B Assistant Industries Officer- Direct Link I. . .

APSCHE

AP PGECET Result 2025 OUT at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PGECET/- Direct Link Here

Karnataka PGCET 2025

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Answer Key Out for MBA, MCA - Objection Window Closes Today

NTA

NTA Begins Counselling Registration For NIFT 2025 UG, PG Courses- Dates Inside

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
OPSC

OPSC Admit Card 2025 Released For Group B Assistant Industries Officer- Direct Link I. . .

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology
Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT)

Leading Indian university earns highest national recognition in THE Impact Rankings 2. . .

APSCHE

AP PGECET Result 2025 OUT at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PGECET/- Direct Link Here

Karnataka PGCET 2025

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Answer Key Out for MBA, MCA - Objection Window Closes Today

NTA

NTA Begins Counselling Registration For NIFT 2025 UG, PG Courses- Dates Inside

NEET MDS 2025

NEET MDS 2025 Counselling Round 1 Registration Window Opens - Check Fee and Eligibili. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality