TSCHE

TSCHE Opens TG EAMCET 2026 Application Correction Window Today; Exams from May 4

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Apr 2026
13:24 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Applicants can access the edit facility through the official website- eapcet.tgche.ac.in
The Agriculture and Pharmacy exams will be conducted on May 4 and 5, while the Engineering exams will take place from May 9 to May 11

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has opened the correction window for TS EAMCET 2026 applications today, allowing candidates to make changes to their submitted forms. Applicants can access the edit facility through the official website.

The correction window will remain open until April 8, 2026. Candidates are advised to carefully review and update their application details within this period.

Hall tickets for the entrance test will be released in phases. Admit cards for Agriculture and Pharmacy streams will be available from April 23, while Engineering hall tickets can be downloaded from April 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

The examination schedule has also been announced. The Agriculture and Pharmacy exams will be conducted on May 4 and 5, while the Engineering exams will take place from May 9 to May 11. On all exam days, the test will be held in two shifts — from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The Engineering paper will consist of 160 multiple-choice questions, including 80 questions in Mathematics, and 40 each in Physics and Chemistry. Similarly, the Agriculture and Pharmacy paper will have 160 objective-type questions, with 80 questions in Biology (split between Botany and Zoology), along with 40 questions each in Physics and Chemistry. Each question carries one mark.

Last updated on 06 Apr 2026
13:25 PM
TSCHE Telangana government TS EAMCET
Similar stories
Telangana government

TS Inter Results 2026 For 1st, 2nd Year Students Soon; Over 9 Lakh Students Await Sco. . .

NEET PG 2025

NMC Tightens Rules on NEET PG 2025 Admissions; Data Submission Deadline Announced

Delhi government

Delhi School Admissions 2026–27: First Draw for EWS, DG, CWSN Seats Today; Read Det. . .

JEE Advanced 2026

JEE Advanced 2026 Registration Begins for Foreign, OCI/PIO Applicants - Link, Fees an. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Telangana government

TS Inter Results 2026 For 1st, 2nd Year Students Soon; Over 9 Lakh Students Await Sco. . .

St. Xavier’s College

St. Xavier’s XTS to Host Theaxav’26, Showcasing Theatre and Creative Arts

NEET PG 2025

NMC Tightens Rules on NEET PG 2025 Admissions; Data Submission Deadline Announced

Delhi government

Delhi School Admissions 2026–27: First Draw for EWS, DG, CWSN Seats Today; Read Det. . .

JEE Advanced 2026

JEE Advanced 2026 Registration Begins for Foreign, OCI/PIO Applicants - Link, Fees an. . .

NEET MDS 2026

NEET MDS 2026 Application Correction Ends Today - Check First Phase Editable Fields

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality