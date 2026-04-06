TSCHE Opens TG EAMCET 2026 Application Correction Window Today; Exams from May 4

Summary Applicants can access the edit facility through the official website- eapcet.tgche.ac.in The Agriculture and Pharmacy exams will be conducted on May 4 and 5, while the Engineering exams will take place from May 9 to May 11

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has opened the correction window for TS EAMCET 2026 applications today, allowing candidates to make changes to their submitted forms. Applicants can access the edit facility through the official website.

The correction window will remain open until April 8, 2026. Candidates are advised to carefully review and update their application details within this period.

Hall tickets for the entrance test will be released in phases. Admit cards for Agriculture and Pharmacy streams will be available from April 23, while Engineering hall tickets can be downloaded from April 27.

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The examination schedule has also been announced. The Agriculture and Pharmacy exams will be conducted on May 4 and 5, while the Engineering exams will take place from May 9 to May 11. On all exam days, the test will be held in two shifts — from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The Engineering paper will consist of 160 multiple-choice questions, including 80 questions in Mathematics, and 40 each in Physics and Chemistry. Similarly, the Agriculture and Pharmacy paper will have 160 objective-type questions, with 80 questions in Biology (split between Botany and Zoology), along with 40 questions each in Physics and Chemistry. Each question carries one mark.