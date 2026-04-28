AP EAMCET

AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2026 Out Now for All Streams - Check Admit Card Link and Exam Dates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Apr 2026
11:56 AM

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Summary
The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, has released the hall tickets for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET/EAPCET) 2026.
Candidates who have registered for the engineering, agriculture and pharmacy streams can now download their admit cards from the official website.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, has released the hall tickets for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET/EAPCET) 2026 today, April 28. Candidates who have registered for the engineering, agriculture and pharmacy streams can now download their admit cards from the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET.

According to the schedule, the AP EAMCET 2026 exams for agriculture and pharmacy courses will be conducted on May 19 and May 20, while the engineering stream exams are set to take place from May 12 to May 15 and May 18.

The admit card contains essential details such as the candidate’s name, exam date and time, examination centre, and important instructions for exam day. Candidates must carry a printed copy of their hall ticket along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre for verification.

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AP EAMCET Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

  • Visit the official website.
  • Click on the “Download Hall Ticket” link.
  • Enter registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number, and date of birth.
  • Submit the details.
  • Download and print the admit card for future use.

Candidates are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on the hall ticket and follow the guidelines issued by the authorities to avoid any inconvenience on the day of the examination.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 28 Apr 2026
11:57 AM
AP EAMCET Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture, and Medicine Common Entrance Test Admit Card
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