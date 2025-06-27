TSCHE Launches TS EAMCET 2025 Counselling Portal- Know Details and Check Schedule Here

Summary The TS EAMCET 2025 counselling dates are expected to be announced soon for engineering admissions This year, 1,19,051 candidates appeared for the state-level engineering entrance exam, and 19,867 appeared for agriculture and pharmacy

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) modified the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy (Veterinary etc) Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET 2025) counselling portal, tgeapcet.nic.in. The TS EAMCET counselling dates are expected to be announced soon for engineering admissions.

This year, 1,19,051 candidates appeared for the state-level engineering entrance exam, and 19,867 appeared for agriculture and pharmacy.

The TS EAMCET official website reads: “Admissions Into Engineering And Pharmacy: 2025 (For M.P.C Stream Only)”. MPC stands for mathematics, physics, and chemistry, which means, candidates who qualified the TS EAMCET 2025 and scored the minimum qualifying marks in Class 12 or equivalent exam will soon be eligible to apply for BTech admissions in engineering colleges in Telangana.

TSCHE has also uploaded the priority list for special categories like Physically Handicapped (PH), National Cadet Corps (NCC), Children of Armed Personnel (CAP), and sports.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.