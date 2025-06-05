TS EdCET 2025 Answer Key, Response Sheet, Master Question Papers OUT- Challenge Till June 9

Summary Candidates will be able to download the TS EDCET answer key 2025 through the official website on edcet.tgche.ac.in TS EdCET 2025 answer key objection window is now open

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) released the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EDCET) 2025 answer key along with response sheet, master question papers today, June 5. Candidates will be able to download the TS EDCET answer key 2025 through the official website on edcet.tgche.ac.in.

TS EdCET 2025 answer key objection window is now open. Candidates who are not satisfied with the TS EDCET answer key 2025 can raise objections till June 9 through the official website. Candidates will be required to ensure that the objection is submitted with justification, as objections without reasoning will be rejected. Candidates should upload the supporting document in PDF or JPEG format, with the file size kept below 1 MB.

The official notice reads, “Candidate can raise objection(s) on any number of questions (s)/Options in the Preliminary Key. Hence the candidate is advised to list out all the Objection(s) along with justification before raising objection(s) ONLINE by visiting the “Objections on Preliminary Key” on the website “edcet.tgche.ac.in.”

TS EdCET 2025 Answer Key: Steps to download

Visit the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in Select the ‘Download Candidates Response Sheets’ option under the application tab Enter the required login details and click the ‘Get Response Sheet’ button TS EdCET 2025 Answer Key will appear on the screen Download the response sheet and take a printout for future reference

Candidates who want to raise objections to any question in the TS EDCET preliminary key 2025 will have to pay Rs 500 for each objection.