TSCHE Extends TS PGECET 2025 Round 1 Web Option Entry Deadline; MPharm, PharmD Counselling Deferred

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Aug 2025
14:13 PM

Summary
As per the latest announcement, eligible candidates can now fill in their course and college preferences until August 30, 2025 (Saturday) by 2:00 PM through the official counselling portal — pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in
In a related development, web counselling for MPharm and PharmD (Post Baccalaureate) programmes has been postponed, with new dates to be announced separately

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) extended the deadline for exercising web options for the TS Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2025 Round 1 counselling. As per the latest announcement, eligible candidates can now fill in their course and college preferences until August 30, 2025 (Saturday) by 2:00 PM through the official counselling portal — pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.

Originally, the last date for web option entry was August 26, but has now been extended by four days to allow more candidates to complete the process.

“The last date for exercising web options for M.E./M.Tech./M.Arch courses has been extended up to 30th August 2025 (Saturday) by 2:00 PM,” the official notice read.

To complete the choice-filling process, candidates are required to log in using their hall ticket number, along with their TS PGECET, GPAT rank, or GATE score, depending on their qualifying exam.

The web counselling is being conducted for admission to postgraduate programmes including M.E., M.Tech., and M.Arch in engineering and architecture colleges across Telangana.

In a related development, web counselling for MPharm and PharmD (Post Baccalaureate) programmes has been postponed, with new dates to be announced separately.

“Web counseling for M.PHARM and PHARMA-D (PB) has been postponed. The revised schedule will be announced at a later date,” TSCHE stated in its notification.

The TS PGECET counselling is a gateway for admission into various postgraduate programmes including Master of Engineering, Master of Technology, Master of Architecture, Master of Pharmacy, and Doctor of Pharmacy in Telangana’s professional institutions.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for further notifications and ensure timely completion of all steps in the counselling process.

Last updated on 28 Aug 2025
14:19 PM
TSCHE TS PGECET 2025
