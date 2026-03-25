TG ICET 2026: Candidates Get More Time as Deadline Extended Again; Know Dates Here

Summary Candidates can now apply for the entrance examination without a late fee until March 31 through the official website Earlier, the last date to submit applications was March 16, which was first extended to March 23 before being pushed further to the end of the month, offering additional time to aspiring candidates

The Telangana Council of Higher Education has extended the registration deadline for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG ICET) 2026 once again. Candidates can now apply for the entrance examination without a late fee until March 31 through the official website.

Earlier, the last date to submit applications was March 16, which was first extended to March 23 before being pushed further to the end of the month, offering additional time to aspiring candidates.

The TG ICET 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 13 and 14 in two shifts each day. The morning session will be held from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm, while the afternoon session will take place from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm.

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According to the official schedule, the application correction window will be open from April 18 to April 24, allowing candidates to make necessary edits to their submitted forms. The hall tickets for the examination will be released on May 4.

To complete the application process, candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay a fee of Rs 750, whereas candidates from SC, ST, and PwD categories need to pay Rs 550.

Eligibility criteria require candidates to have completed a three-year bachelor’s degree with at least 50% aggregate marks for general category applicants, while candidates from SC, ST, and OBC categories must secure a minimum of 45%.

The TG ICET examination is conducted for admission into postgraduate programmes such as MBA and MCA offered by universities and affiliated colleges across Telangana.