TSCHE Declares TS EdCET 2025 Result at edcet.tgche.ac.in- Direct Link to Check Scorecard Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Jun 2025
14:56 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates can visit the official website, edcet.tgche.ac.in to download their rank cards
TS EdCET 2025 exam took place on June 1, 2025

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE or TSCHE) declared the Telangana Education Common Entrance Test or TS EDCET result 2025. Candidates can visit the official website, edcet.tgche.ac.in to download their rank cards.

TS EdCET 2025 exam took place on June 1, 2025. The exam was held in two sessions. The first session was from 10 am to 12 pm and the second session was from 2 pm to 4 pm. The provisional answer key was released on June 5 and the objection window was closed on June 9.

TS EdCET 2025 Result: Steps to download

  1. Open the official website, edcet.tgche.ac.in
  2. Click on the rank card download link displayed on the home page
  3. Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth
  4. Check and download the result

TS EdCET 2025 Result: Direct Link

Last updated on 23 Jun 2025
14:57 PM
TSCHE TS EdCET Results out
