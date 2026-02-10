TG LAWCET, PGLCET 2026 Registrations Begin for UG and PG Law Admissions; Know Important Dates

Summary According to the official notification, the state-level entrance examinations will be conducted on May 18 by Osmania University on behalf of the TGCHE The last date to submit applications without a late fee is April 1

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has opened the registration process for the Telangana Law Common Entrance Test (TG LAWCET) 2026 and the Telangana PG Law Common Entrance Test (TG PGLCET) 2026 for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes for the academic year 2026–27.

According to the official notification, the state-level entrance examinations will be conducted on May 18 by Osmania University on behalf of the TGCHE. While TG LAWCET is held for admission to three-year and five-year LLB programmes, TG PGLCET is conducted for admission to two-year LLM courses offered by universities and affiliated colleges across Telangana.

The application fee for TG LAWCET is ₹900 for general category candidates and ₹600 for SC, ST, and physically challenged candidates. For TG PGLCET, candidates are required to pay ₹1,100 for general category and ₹900 for reserved category candidates.

The last date to submit applications without a late fee is April 1. Candidates who miss the deadline can apply with a late fee ranging from ₹500 to ₹10,000, from April 2 to May 13.

Both TG LAWCET and PGLCET 2026 will be conducted as computer-based tests (CBT). The three-year LLB entrance exam will be held in two sessions on May 18, while the five-year LLB and LLM examinations will take place in the afternoon session on the same day.

TS LAWCET 2026: Important Dates

Notification release: February 8

Registration begins: February 10

Last date without late fee: April 1

Late fee ₹500: April 15

Late fee ₹1,000: April 25

Late fee ₹2,000: May 5

Late fee ₹4,000: May 10

Late fee ₹10,000: May 13

Correction window: May 3 to May 8

Hall ticket release: May 12

Exam date: May 18

Preliminary answer key: May 23

Last date to raise objections: May 25

Result declaration: June 5

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for detailed information, updates, and instructions related to the entrance examinations.