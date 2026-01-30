TS Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Released for Class 12 Practical Exam at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

Summary The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has officially released the hall tickets for the TS Intermediate Class 12 practical examinations 2026. Students who are set to appear for the upcoming practical exams can now download their admit cards from the board’s official website.

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has officially released the hall tickets for the TS Intermediate Class 12 practical examinations 2026. Students who are set to appear for the upcoming practical exams can now download their admit cards from the board’s official website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in, by logging in with the required credentials.

According to the board, the TS Inter Class 12 practical examinations will be conducted from February 2 to February 21, 2026. The exams will be held in two shifts each day, with the morning session scheduled from 9 AM to Noon and the afternoon session from 2 PM to 5 PM. Candidates are advised to reach their respective examination centres well in advance of the reporting time mentioned on the hall ticket.

To download the TS Intermediate Practical Exam admit card 2026, candidates need to visit the official TSBIE website and click on the hall ticket download link available on the homepage. After entering the necessary login details, the admit card PDF will be displayed on the screen. Students should download the file and take a clear printout, as the hall ticket is mandatory for entry into the examination hall.

The TS Inter Class 12 practical exam admit card contains essential information such as the student’s name, roll number, subject details, exam dates, examination centre address, and important instructions to be followed during the exam. Students are strongly advised to verify all the details printed on the hall ticket carefully. In case of any discrepancy or error, they must immediately report the issue to their respective school authorities or the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education for correction.

With the practical examinations approaching, students must regularly check official notifications for any updates or changes.