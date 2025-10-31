Telangana government

TSBIE Releases Telangana Inter 2nd Year Time Table 2026; Check Full Schedule Here

Posted on 31 Oct 2025
14:13 PM

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has officially released the TS Intermediate 2nd Year Time Table 2026 for all streams — Science, Commerce, and Arts — as well as vocational courses. Students appearing for the Telangana Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026 can now check and download the detailed TS Inter 2nd Year Exam Time Table 2026 PDF from the official website — tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the TS Inter 2nd Year theory exams will begin soon after the 1st Year exams, with practical examinations to be conducted in February 2026. The detailed subject-wise timetable includes the dates, timings, and exam instructions for both general and vocational streams.

TSBIE officials stated that the schedule has been carefully prepared to ensure adequate preparation time between major papers and to avoid clashes with national-level entrance exams like JEE Main 2026 and NEET 2026.

Students are advised to check the official website for the complete PDF schedule, which includes details such as exam centre reporting times, instructions on hall tickets, and guidelines for practical and theory examinations.

Students are encouraged to begin their final revision and follow the updated academic calendar to ensure timely preparation. The board will release hall tickets and centre details closer to the examination dates.

Last updated on 31 Oct 2025
14:14 PM
Telangana government Class 12 Exam dates
