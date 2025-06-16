Telangana government
TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025 For 1st, 2nd Year Released- Direct Link for IPASE Here
Posted on 16 Jun 2025
12:24 PM
File Image
ADVERTISEMENT
The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education published the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE) results of 1st and 2nd year for both general and vocational courses. Students who have appeared in the examinations can check their results on the official websites at tgbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.
The TS Inter Supply Exams took place from May 22 to 30, 2025. The 1st year exam was held in the forenoon session, from 9 AM to 12 PM, while the 2nd year exam was held in the afternoon session, from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM on all days.
TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025: Steps to download
TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025: Direct Link