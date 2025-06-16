Telangana government

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025 For 1st, 2nd Year Released- Direct Link for IPASE Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Jun 2025
12:24 PM

Summary
Students who have appeared in the examinations can check their results on the official websites at tgbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in
The TS Inter Supplementary Exams 2025 took place from May 22 to 30, 2025

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education published the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE) results of 1st and 2nd year for both general and vocational courses. Students who have appeared in the examinations can check their results on the official websites at tgbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

The TS Inter Supply Exams took place from May 22 to 30, 2025. The 1st year exam was held in the forenoon session, from 9 AM to 12 PM, while the 2nd year exam was held in the afternoon session, from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM on all days.

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in
  2. On the home page, click on the supplementary exam result for your class and stream
  3. Enter the credentials to log in, and submit
  4. Check your result displayed on the screen
  5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 16 Jun 2025
12:29 PM
Telangana government TS Inter Supply Result 2025
