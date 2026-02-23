Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Announces Revision of JPSC Age Cut-Off Year to 2022 in Assembly

Summary Earlier, the age cut-off date for the JPSC examination was August 1, 2026 During the question hour, JMM legislator Hemlal Murmu highlighted the increasing incidents of cybercrime and narcotics-related offences in the state and asked the government to outline the measures being taken to tackle the situation

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday informed the state assembly that the cut-off date for determining the age of candidates in the JPSC examination has been revised to 2022 from 2026.

The cut-off date was August 1, 2026, for the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examination. Student organisations had demanded to revise it 2018.

"There has been a demand from the youth of the state regarding the JPSC age eligibility. The age cut-off date, which was 2026, has been revised to 2022," the CM said in the House.

On Thursday, Dumri MLA Jairam Mahto and Congress legislator Pradeep Yadav raised the issue of the age criteria in the state assembly.

Earlier, during question hour, JMM legislator Hemlal Murmu raised the issue of rising cybercrimes and narcotics-related crimes in the state and sought to know what actions the government is taking to curb such crimes.

Replying to Murmu, Excise minister Yogendra Prasad said the government has continuously been taking action against cybercrime.

"As many as 1,413 cases related to cyber crimes were registered and 1,268 accused have been arrested in 2025, while 1,498 cases were registered in 2024 and 919 people were arrested," Prasad said.

As far as action against narcotics-related crime is concerned, opium cultivation was destroyed on 27,015 acres of land across the state in 2024-25.

"A total of 782 cases were lodged related to narcotics crime and 994 people have been arrested in 2025, while 803 cases were registered and 1,062 accused were arrested in 2024," the Minister said in the assembly.

Chatra legislator Janardan Paswan raised the issue of manpower shortage in different departments and demanded that the retirement age of government and contract employees be increased to 62 years from the existing 60 years.

On this, Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore said, "The government's priority is to create employment and provide job opportunities to educated unemployed youths. So, there is no consideration of increasing the age limit to 62 years before the government currently."

