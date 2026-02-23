IIM Udaipur

IIM Udaipur Announces BBA Admission 2026 Schedule; Applications Open Till May 31

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Feb 2026
13:49 PM

File Image

The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIM Udaipur) has released the admission schedule for its Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) programme for the 2026 academic session. Eligible candidates can apply online through the institute’s official website, iimu.in.

Notably, no entrance examination will be conducted for admission to the IIM Udaipur BBA programme.

As per the official schedule, the last date to submit the IIM Udaipur BBA application form is May 31, 2026. The programme is set to commence on June 6, 2026.

Applicants are required to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,000 at the time of submission of the online application form.

Documents Required

Candidates must upload the following documents while registering:

  • Photo ID Proof: Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving licence, voter ID, passport, or any other government-issued photo ID
  • Address Proof: Aadhaar card, driving licence, voter ID, passport, or any government ID carrying address details
  • Class 12 Marksheet: Candidates currently appearing for Class 12 must submit their Class 11 marksheet
  • Recent photograph
  • Scanned signature

Eligibility

Students appearing for Class 12 examinations or equivalent from any recognised board, in any stream, are eligible to apply. Candidates who have completed Class 12 from a recognised board, the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), or hold a diploma qualification are also eligible.

In addition, working professionals and graduates seeking to pursue a second degree may apply for the programme.

According to the official website, the BBA programme is open exclusively to Indian nationals. Indian citizens residing abroad are also eligible to apply; however, they must appear in person for mid-semester and end-semester examinations at designated centres across various Indian cities.

“There are no restrictions based on academic stream, making the program accessible to learners from varied educational backgrounds,” the institute stated on its official website.

Further details regarding the admission process and course structure are available on the institute’s official portal.

Last updated on 23 Feb 2026
14:35 PM
