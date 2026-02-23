Bihar NEET PG 2025 Stray Round Registration Begins; Check Detailed Schedule Here

Summary Eligible candidates can apply for the stray vacancy round through the official website — bceceboard.bihar.gov.in As per the official schedule, the board will declare the Bihar NEET PG 2025 stray round seat allotment result on February 26

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has commenced the stray round registration process for Bihar NEET PG 2025 admissions from today. Eligible candidates can apply for the stray vacancy round through the official website — bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

As per the official schedule, the board will declare the Bihar NEET PG 2025 stray round seat allotment result on February 26. Seats for MD and MS programmes will be allotted based on availability and the preferences submitted by candidates.

OTP Based Choice Locking

ADVERTISEMENT

The board has clarified that the choice filling, locking, and unlocking process will be conducted strictly through OTP authentication. The OTP will be sent to the candidate’s registered mobile number or email ID. Candidates are advised to ensure that their contact details remain active throughout the counselling process.

Additionally, the list of finally filled choices will be shared with candidates via their registered email IDs prior to the announcement of the seat allotment result.

Seat allotment for Bihar NEET PG 2025 will be carried out on a merit-cum-choice basis, as per the official notification.

Bihar NEET PG 2025 Stray Round Schedule

Publication of seat matrix: February 23

Online registration and choice filling begins: February 23

Last date for choice filling: February 25

Final seat allotment result: February 26

Downloading of allotment order: February 26 to February 28

Document verification and admission: February 27 to February 28

Candidates who are allotted seats must download their allotment order within the stipulated period and complete document verification and admission formalities as per the schedule.

Further updates and detailed notifications are available on the official BCECEB website.