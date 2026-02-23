CUET UG 2026

NTA Reopens CUET UG 2026 Registration from Today; No Correction Facility After Submission!

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the re-opening of the online application portal for the Common University Entrance Test (UG) 2026.
The decision comes after the agency received several representations from aspirants seeking an extension of the application deadline.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the re-opening of the online application portal for the Common University Entrance Test (UG) 2026, offering candidates another opportunity to complete their registration and fee payment. The decision comes after the agency received several representations from aspirants seeking an extension of the application deadline.

NTA will conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2026 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from May 11 to May 31, 2026, on a tentative basis. The examination will be held at multiple centres across India as well as in select cities outside the country.

Application Timeline and Extensions

The initial application window for CUET-UG 2026 was open from January 3, 2026, to January 30, 2026. Candidates were permitted to complete their fee payment until January 31, 2026, by 11:50 PM. Following this, the NTA extended the registration deadline to February 4, 2026, while allowing fee payments to be made until February 7, 2026.

Despite these extensions, the agency reported receiving numerous requests from candidates asking for additional time to submit their forms and pay the requisite examination fees. Taking these appeals into consideration, the NTA has now provided a special opportunity for registration.

According to the official notice, the online submission of application forms and payment of fees will be reopened from the afternoon of February 23, 2026, and will remain available until February 26, 2026, up to 11.50 PM. This reopening is being offered as a one-time special measure to facilitate candidates who were unable to complete the process earlier.

No Correction Window After Submission

The NTA has clearly stated that this extended period is a special arrangement and that no correction facility will be provided after submission of the application form. Candidates are therefore strongly advised to carefully verify all details entered during the online registration process to ensure accuracy and completeness before final submission.

Applicants must review personal details, academic information, and selected subjects thoroughly, as any errors submitted during this window will not be open for modification at a later stage.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official NTA websites nta.ac.in and cuet.nta.nic.in, for the latest updates and announcements related to CUET-UG 2026.

